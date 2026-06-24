Tug-of-War Over Iranian Assets: US-Iran Negotiations Heat Up

In a high-stakes diplomatic development, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has declared that a significant portion of unfrozen Iranian assets is slated for purchasing U.S. food and medicine. This announcement comes despite Iranian officials strongly denying any such commitments, sparking a heated debate over the allocation of these funds.

Addressing CNBC, Bessent emphasized that the funds, under U.S. oversight and likely managed through Qatar, would significantly bolster U.S. exports. He remarked, "A very large percentage of those funds will go to buying U.S. foodstuffs and medicine," highlighting a plan to channel the funds into American products.

The financial arrangement unfolds as negotiations are underway in which Washington has conditionally agreed to unfreeze $12 billion of Iranian assets. This move is part of broader discussions to ease sanctions. U.S. Vice President JD Vance clarified that the process remains tentative, complementing U.S. strategies to ensure the funds do not fund terrorism but redirect to American goods instead.

Vance further shed light on a collaborative mechanism, designed by Jared Kushner and Qatar, to monitor the fund's utilization. "We have approval over the process, and the Qataris do too," Vance explained, addressing concerns over potential misuse.

However, Ali Bahreini, Iran's U.N. ambassador in Geneva, refuted the joint oversight claims, asserting Iran's solitary right over its resources. Bahreini, part of the Iranian delegation at the Swiss negotiations, underscored Iran's historical stance on asset autonomy, dismissing any foreign influence on decisions regarding its assets.

These developments form part of a memorandum signed between Tehran and Washington, aiming to address larger issues such as Iran's nuclear ambitions and the easing of sanctions over a 60-day dialogue. While Bahreini acknowledged logistical roles for the U.S. and Qatar in releasing funds, he firmly restricted their influence, reinforcing Tehran's policy of sovereign control.