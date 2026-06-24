Ben Stokes: Steering England to Victory Amidst Controversy

Englands Returning Captain Ben Stokes Said His Focus Is Solely On Winning The Seriesdeciding Test Against New Zealand At Trent Bridge After A Tumultuous Fortnight In Which He Was Left Out After He And Bowler Gus Atkinson Broke A Team Curfew Stokes Was Cleared To Resume In His Role On Sunday Following Investigations By The England And Wales Cricket Board Ecb And The Cricket Regulator Into An Incident In A Nightclub On June After England Beat New Zealand At Lords To Go Ahead In His Absence England Suffered A Heavy Defeat At The Oval With Batsman And Former Skipper Joe Root As Standin Captain Addressing The Media Ahead Of The Third Test

Ben Stokes, England's cricket captain, has set his sights on clinching the series against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, putting past controversies behind him. The return follows his recent omission due to a nightclub incident involving a team curfew breach alongside bowler Gus Atkinson.

Stokes, reinstated after clearance from the ECB and Cricket Regulator, acknowledged his mistake and apologized to teammates for the distraction. He emphasized the need for accountability and unity, reflecting on how the incident affected players, particularly those debuting.

Speculation surrounded his relationship with head coach Brendon McCullum, known for their aggressive 'Bazball' strategy. Stokes dismissed rumors of discord, affirming their strong professional and personal bond. As England resumes the series, Stokes aims to steer the team back to winning ways.