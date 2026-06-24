Jeremy Doku Rejoins Belgium Amid World Cup Drama

Belgian footballer Jeremy Doku has rejoined his national team at the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a brief return to England for the birth of his first child. The winger received a warm welcome from his teammates upon arriving back at the squad's base in Washington on Wednesday. The Belgian Football Association posted an Instagram video showing players embracing Doku, accompanied by the caption celebrating his 'most important assist.'

Doku and his wife, Shireen, celebrated the birth of their son, Praise, on Monday. The 24-year-old temporarily left Belgium's World Cup camp for the event, a decision met with mixed reactions but largely supported by his peers. On Instagram, Doku, who also plays for Manchester City, described the moment as life-changing. 'Welcoming my son into the world is one of the greatest blessings,' he stated, pledging to refocus on football.

Having missed Belgium's draw with Iran due to illness, Doku returns at a vital stage of the tournament with Belgium third in Group G and a critical match against New Zealand ahead. Coach Rudi Garcia faces decisions regarding Doku's immediate inclusion in the starting lineup, potentially replacing Alexis Saelemaekers, with Dodi Lukebakio as another option. Garcia must also address a defensive change following Nathan Ngoy's suspension, potentially bringing Arthur Theate into the fray. As Belgium fights for a spot in the knockout rounds, Garcia welcomes Doku's return as timely reinforcement.