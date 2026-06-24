Camp Mystic's Financial Turbulence Amid Tragedy

Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls, filed for bankruptcy protection after catastrophic flooding caused 28 deaths. Facing debts up to $50 million, it won't reopen this summer. The tragedy highlighted inadequate emergency preparations, sparking legislative calls for its closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Operators Of Camp Mystic | Updated: 24-06-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 20:03 IST
Camp Mystic's Financial Turbulence Amid Tragedy
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The operators of Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls where 28 individuals lost their lives to devastating flooding last summer, have filed for bankruptcy protection. The Chapter 11 filing reveals the organization's debts range from $10 million to $50 million, overshadowing its assets, estimated between $1 million and $10 million.

The camp, which had previously sought approval to operate this summer, decided against reopening, reflecting on the tragic events. Families of the victims, who suffered the consequences of the July 4, 2025, flood that transformed the Guadalupe River into a lethal torrent, have testified before the Texas Legislature. They urged the camp's closure, highlighting the need for stringent safety measures.

A legislative report criticized the camp's lack of a written emergency evacuation plan and inadequate staff training. Camp Mystic did not provide a statement when reached for comment, as the repercussions of being the site of the sixth-deadliest freshwater flood disaster in U.S. history continue to unfold.

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