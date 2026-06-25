Iraq's OPEC Quandary: Weighing Options for a Higher Quota

Iraq Will Be Compelled To Consider All Available Options If Its Opec Quota Is Not Significantly Increased

Iraq may be forced to weigh all possibilities should its OPEC oil production quota not see a considerable increase, according to a senior official in Iraq's oil ministry who spoke with Reuters.

Other sources reported to Reuters that Iraqi authorities had contemplated an exit from OPEC, though the existing strategy is to stay within the organization while lobbying for a larger quota. Such a move would compound OPEC's challenges following the UAE's exit earlier this year; particularly vital given that Iraq is one of the five founding members.

OPEC has yet to comment on the matter. As Iraq grapples with a financial crisis largely attributed to regional conflicts, increasing its OPEC quota is deemed essential, an Iraqi official emphasized.