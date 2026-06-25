Anantnag Police Unveils 'Project Hawk Eye' to Secure Amarnath Yatra 2026

In a robust move to secure the Amarnath Yatra 2026, the Anantnag Police has launched 'Project Hawk Eye,' a comprehensive security initiative aimed at ensuring safety throughout the pilgrimage route. The operation stands out for its use of cutting-edge technology and strategic resource deployment to monitor the yatra from air and ground.

Featuring aerial surveillance using five drones, the project ensures real-time situational awareness. These drones are positioned strategically to offer seamless observation of potential threats or emergencies, enabling a swift response from the ground units. This layer of security is complemented by 28 Machan Morchas—elevated observation posts—situated at key points to boost visibility and control.

The security net is further tightened by the installation of 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras and a Facial Recognition System (FRS) employed at strategic junctures. Additionally, 22 specially trained sniper teams have been deployed to reinforce security efforts. These measures showcase Anantnag Police's commitment to leveraging modern technology for effective policing and the safe and smooth conduct of SANJY-2026. Public cooperation is highly encouraged for a successful pilgimage experience.