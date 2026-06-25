UN Women Highlights Five Reasons to Invest in Care Systems

UN Women is calling on governments and private sector leaders to place greater investment in care systems at the centre of economic and social policy, saying stronger care services can boost employment, improve gender equality and build more resilient communities.

The organisation describes care work as the often unseen foundation of every economy because it supports children, older people, people with disabilities and families every day. As populations grow older and the demand for care services continues to increase, UN Women says countries need stronger systems that reduce pressure on families while creating quality jobs and expanding access to essential services. Through its Transform Care Initiative, UN Women is working to reduce the unequal care burden carried by women and girls while helping countries build fairer and more inclusive care systems.

Five key reasons why investment in care matters

UN Women outlines five major reasons why investment in care systems should become a global priority.

The first is that care work drives economic growth. Around 350 million children worldwide need childcare services, while 2.3 billion people are expected to require care by 2030. If unpaid care work were assigned an economic value, it would account for as much as 40 per cent of GDP in some countries. Investment in care services can also generate two to three times more jobs than investment in the construction sector.

The second reason focuses on gender equality. Women and girls spend 2.5 times more time on unpaid care work than men, reducing their opportunities for education, paid employment and leadership. Around 708 million women, representing 45 per cent of working-age women globally, remain outside the labour force because of unpaid care responsibilities, compared with only 5 per cent of men.

The third reason is that care is a human rights issue. Women make up two-thirds of the global care workforce, including healthcare workers, childcare providers and domestic workers. Women also account for 80 per cent of paid domestic workers, yet 90 per cent still lack social protection and social security, highlighting the need for better labour protections and fair working conditions.

Strong care systems can build resilience for the future

UN Women also points to the growing impact of conflicts and climate-related disasters, which place additional pressure on already stretched care systems. In crises, women spend nearly four times more hours on unpaid care work than men. In Ukraine, women perform 16 extra hours of unpaid care work every week, contributing to an estimated US$72.5 billion loss to the national economy.

The fifth reason is the long-term economic return generated by investment in the care economy. UN Women estimates that stronger care services could create nearly 300 million decent jobs by 2035 while producing lower environmental impacts than comparable investment in construction. Through the Transform Care Initiative, the organisation plans to strengthen care systems in more than 50 countries, reaching 2.9 billion women and girls, creating 260 million decent jobs for women, and freeing up 10 trillion hours of unpaid care work by 2035.

UN Women says stronger and more equitable care systems represent one of the smartest investments governments and businesses can make to support economic growth, protect human rights and create better opportunities for future generations.