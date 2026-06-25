Historic 'Hand of God' Ball Set to Command Millions at Auction

The iconic match ball from Argentina's 1986 World Cup, associated with Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal, will be auctioned with an initial bid of $2.5 million. The auction underscores the rising market for soccer memorabilia, fueled by events like the FIFA World Cup and the growing popularity of global stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Match Ball From Argentinas World Cup Quarterfinal Against England Made Famous By Diego Maradonas Hand Of God Goal Is Set To Go Up For Auction With A Million Opening Bid | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:50 IST
Historic 'Hand of God' Ball Set to Command Millions at Auction

The iconic match ball from Argentina's 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England, renowned for Diego Maradona's legendary 'Hand of God' goal, is set to hit the auction block with an opening bid of $2.5 million, according to Heritage Auctions.

Considered the 'holy grail' for collectors, this ball might reach valuations similar to the $9.2 million paid for Maradona's match shirt from the same game, as per auctioneers. Mike Provenzale, a Heritage auction specialist, emphasized the item's unique status in the soccer memorabilia market.

The auction emerges amidst a burgeoning interest in soccer collectables, spurred by the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Once dominated by American sports like basketball and baseball, the sports memorabilia sector is witnessing a surge in soccer-related items, especially featuring global stars.

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