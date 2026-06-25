Kiwi Mastery: Record-Breaking Day for New Zealand Against England

New Zealand dominated the third Test at Trent Bridge against England with a record 317-run opening partnership by Tom Latham and Devon Conway. Despite England's late counter, the Kiwis ended day one at 361-4. England suffered after returning players Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson couldn't stop New Zealand's momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Zealand Took Control Of The Third Test At Trent Bridge With Tom Latham And Devon Conway Setting A Record Partnership For The Kiwis Against England On Thursday The Duo Eclipsed The Mark Of Set By Jackie Mills And Stewie Dempster In With An Opening Stand Of As England Were Made To Suffer In The Sunshine The Home Side Fought Back Well With Two Wickets In The Last Two Overs Of The Day | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:17 IST
Kiwi Mastery: Record-Breaking Day for New Zealand Against England
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New Zealand took a commanding lead on the first day of the third Test at Trent Bridge, largely thanks to a record-breaking 317-run opening partnership by Tom Latham and Devon Conway. This surpassed the previous Kiwi record of 276 set in 1930 by Jackie Mills and Stewie Dempster against England.

The English team managed to fight back somewhat with two late wickets, but the day ended in New Zealand’s favor with a score of 361-4. Returning players Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson, absent from the second Test due to a breach of team curfew, struggled to contain the Kiwi onslaught.

Latham's 17th Test century, completed before tea, and Conway's acceleration after the interval set the tone for the day. England's bowlers toiled in vain, with Stokes finally taking a wicket in the 73rd over, ending Latham's impressive innings of 151. England's missteps, including an unreferenced appeal, allowed New Zealand to maintain their upper hand.

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