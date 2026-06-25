FCC Probes Disney's ABC Stations Amid Political Tensions
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is scrutinizing Disney's ABC television stations and its talk show 'The View' for license renewals and compliance with equal-time rules. The probe comes after political pressure and claims of diversity practice deficiencies, with critics calling the investigation illegitimate and politically motivated.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is currently evaluating whether to renew the licenses of eight ABC television stations owned by Disney, while also investigating the network's talk show, 'The View.' The inquiry was prompted by political pressures, notably following President Donald Trump's calls for regulatory action against the broadcaster.
In response to viewer support rallies and Disney's public relations strategy, FCC Chair Brendan Carr stated the agency would adhere to legal and factual evaluations. Despite the non-committal stance on decisions, Carr reiterated the importance of lawful procedures.
The investigation has sparked controversy, with Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez condemning it as unfounded and politically charged. She argues that the FCC lacks jurisdiction over employment discrimination, a central claim against Disney, which denies any unlawful practices. The timeline for license reviews, initially set for 2028, was hastened following a year-long probe into potential discrimination.