FCC Probes Disney's ABC Stations Amid Political Tensions

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is scrutinizing Disney's ABC television stations and its talk show 'The View' for license renewals and compliance with equal-time rules. The probe comes after political pressure and claims of diversity practice deficiencies, with critics calling the investigation illegitimate and politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Chair Of The Federal Communications Commission Said On Thursday That All Options Remain On The Table As It Reviews Whether To Renew The Licenses Of Eight Walt Disneyowned Abc Television Stations And In Its Investigation Of The Networks Talk Show The View Tens Of Thousands Of Viewers This Week Submitted Comments In Support Of Abc After The Network Urged Them To Support The Company Fcc Chair Brendan Carr Said Disney Is Running A Fairly Standard Offtheshelf Pr Strategy Were Going To Follow The Facts And The Law Wherever They Take This The Republicanled Fcc Ordered Abc In April To File Early License Reviews For Its Eight Companyowned Television Stations After President Donald Trump Pressured The Regulatory Agency To Take Action The Fcc Is Also Investigating Abc Daytime Talk Show The View After Declaring It Is Subject To Federal Equaltime Rules For Political Candidates Were Going To Apply The Law Here We Have Not Made A Decision One Way Or The Other Were Openminded | Updated: 25-06-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 23:21 IST
FCC Probes Disney's ABC Stations Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is currently evaluating whether to renew the licenses of eight ABC television stations owned by Disney, while also investigating the network's talk show, 'The View.' The inquiry was prompted by political pressures, notably following President Donald Trump's calls for regulatory action against the broadcaster.

In response to viewer support rallies and Disney's public relations strategy, FCC Chair Brendan Carr stated the agency would adhere to legal and factual evaluations. Despite the non-committal stance on decisions, Carr reiterated the importance of lawful procedures.

The investigation has sparked controversy, with Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez condemning it as unfounded and politically charged. She argues that the FCC lacks jurisdiction over employment discrimination, a central claim against Disney, which denies any unlawful practices. The timeline for license reviews, initially set for 2028, was hastened following a year-long probe into potential discrimination.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026