Eberechi Eze: The Focused Forward

Eberechi Eze remains unfazed by criticism following England's goalless draw with Ghana in the World Cup. Focused on internal team opinions, Eze, who debuted against Ghana, emphasizes resilience and self-belief. His calmness is aided by his wife, an intensive care nurse, who helps him maintain perspective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Forward Eberechi Eze Says He Has No Interest In The Criticism That Followed His Sides Goalless World Cup Draw With Ghana | Updated: 26-06-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 03:23 IST
Eberechi Eze: The Focused Forward

Despite the backlash over England's recent goalless draw with Ghana in the World Cup, forward Eberechi Eze remains indifferent to critics. Instead, Eze prioritizes the opinions of teammates and coaches, highlighting the significance of internal feedback.

Eze, introduced as a second-half substitute against Ghana, uses resilience honed during Arsenal's successful league campaign to navigate his career. His focus is unwavering as England prepares for the Group L decider against Panama.

The 27-year-old attributes his perspective to his wife, an intensive care nurse, and his experience in elite football. Eze believes that conquering challenges bolsters self-confidence and ensures readiness for future opportunities.

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