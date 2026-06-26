Record Heatwave Sweeps Europe, Disrupting Lives and Raising Concerns

The Temperature In Britain And Switzerland Hit Record Highs For June On Thursday As Large Parts Of Western Europe Were In The Grip Of A Deadly Early Summer Heatwave That Has Killed Dozens

Europe is grappling with an intense heatwave, setting record temperatures in Britain, France, and Switzerland. The scorching heat, which has led to multiple fatalities, is disrupting power supplies and forcing schools and cultural landmarks to shut down.

Officials in France and Britain are advising citizens to alter their daily routines to mitigate the effects of the heat. The Paris police chief has implemented a public alcohol ban as hospitals become overwhelmed with patients.

The 'Omega block' weather pattern is driving this extreme temperature rise, underscoring the looming impacts of the climate crisis. European nations are on high alert as this ongoing heatwave can strain agriculture, economy, and public health systems.