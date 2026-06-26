Brad Pitt's Relationship Evolves with Ines de Ramon But Marriage Not in Plans

Hollywood powerhouse Brad Pitt is keeping marriage off the agenda despite his girlfriend Ines de Ramon forging significant connections with his family, insiders say. Celebrated for her success in jewellery design, de Ramon has cultivated close relationships that extend beyond her connection with Pitt.

A source told Page Six that Pitt, 62, and de Ramon, 33, have been together since 2022, with de Ramon becoming deeply integrated into Pitt's familial circle. 'They see her as part of the family,' the insider noted, underscoring her seamless inclusion in their lives.

While de Ramon has become a fixture in family events, marriage remains unlikely. Amidst swirling speculations of Pitt's relationship status following his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie, Page Six reports that Pitt is focused on personal evolution of life and relationships over orchestrated moves.