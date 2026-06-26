Emma Roberts Returns to Splashing Adventure: 'Aquamarine' Gets a New Life

Emma Roberts is set to dive back into her early career as she takes on a dual role in the upcoming television adaptation of her 2006 teen movie 'Aquamarine'. The series, receiving a pilot order from Disney+ and Disney Channel, will see Roberts as an executive producer. Fans can expect her to reprise her character, Claire Brown, two decades after her initial performance.

With a compelling storyline, the new project explores a youngster named Coral, who relocates to a coastal town only to unearth secrets about her mother's true identity as a mermaid. This revelation spurs Coral's own magical journey, even as she grapples with looming mysteries. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and penned by Sarah Watson, the series maintains ties to its original film roots.

Sara Paxton, Roberts’ co-star from the original film, fondly recalls her time on set and cherishes mementos from that era. Despite the passage of time and life's various turns, Paxton expresses enthusiasm for a potential reunion. The nostalgia surrounding 'Aquamarine', amplified by platforms like TikTok, hints at a vibrant legacy and future for the franchise.