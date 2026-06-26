Strengthening Ties: Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi Embarks on Official Visit to India

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. The visit underscores the countries' commitment to strengthening their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, covering key areas including trade, investment, and security in light of evolving global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 14:36 IST
Strengthening Ties: Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi Embarks on Official Visit to India
Japanese PM Takaichi and PM Modi (File Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit India for a three-day official trip, participating in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Takaichi's visit will span from July 1 to July 3.

The summit presents an opportunity for the leaders of India and Japan to evaluate the breadth of their bilateral cooperation. Discussions will cover regional and global issues of mutual interest. According to the MEA, this meeting is pivotal in renewing and strengthening the special strategic relationship enjoyed by the two nations.

This marks Takaichi's first official visit to India since taking office, highlighting a shared commitment to enhancing their partnership across various domains, from economic to security collaboration. The visit builds on the momentum from Modi's August 2025 Tokyo trip, where both countries underscored deepening cooperation in strategic, economic, technological, and security sectors.

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