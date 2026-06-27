Drone Strike Targets Kurdish Opposition Camp
A drone strike hit a camp of an Iranian Kurdish opposition group near Erbil, Iraq, causing no reported casualties as the camp had been evacuated shortly before the attack.
An explosive drone targeted a camp belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group north of Erbil, Iraq, according to security sources on Saturday.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported since the camp had recently been evacuated, sources told Reuters.
The attack highlights ongoing tensions in the region, raising concerns over the safety of opposition groups.