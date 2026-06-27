Blistering Heatwave Grips Europe: Record Temperatures Soar

Germans Braced For Sweltering Conditions On Saturday As A Heatwave Linked To Dozens Of Deaths In Western Europe Was Expected To Move East After Temperatures Broke Records Above Degrees Celsius Degrees Fahrenheit Britain

Western Europe is experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius, causing widespread disruption and health concerns. Germany, France, Switzerland, and Britain have recorded unprecedented heat, with a peak of 41.3 degrees near Saarbruecken in Germany.

Authorities have issued extreme heat warnings, urging the public to conserve water as infrastructure buckles and public transport is disrupted. Events like the Ironman European Championship in Frankfurt have been altered due to the scorching conditions.

With some experts attributing this extreme weather to climate change, the phenomenon is linked to an Omega block trapping hot air. Forecasts suggest the heatwave will move towards Central Europe and the Balkans, with heavy thunderstorms expected to relieve the sweltering conditions.