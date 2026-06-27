Explosive Drone Strikes Iranian Kurdish Camp in Iraq

An explosive drone targeted a camp of an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq's Erbil. Security sources reported the attack occurred on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Explosive Drone Targeted A Camp Belonging To An Iranian Kurdish Opposition Group North Of Iraqs Erbil | Updated: 27-06-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 14:00 IST
Explosive Drone Strikes Iranian Kurdish Camp in Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosive drone launched an assault on a camp associated with an Iranian Kurdish opposition faction in the northern region of Iraq's Erbil, as confirmed by security sources speaking to Reuters on Saturday.

Details about the incident remain scarce, yet it has been emphasized that the attack specifically targeted the opposition group's facility.

No immediate reports of casualties have surfaced, leaving the extent of damage and the aftermath of the strike uncertain at this time.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026