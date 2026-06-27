Explosive Drone Strikes Iranian Kurdish Camp in Iraq
An explosive drone targeted a camp of an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq's Erbil. Security sources reported the attack occurred on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
An explosive drone launched an assault on a camp associated with an Iranian Kurdish opposition faction in the northern region of Iraq's Erbil, as confirmed by security sources speaking to Reuters on Saturday.
Details about the incident remain scarce, yet it has been emphasized that the attack specifically targeted the opposition group's facility.
No immediate reports of casualties have surfaced, leaving the extent of damage and the aftermath of the strike uncertain at this time.