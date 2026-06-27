Jolin Tsai Shines at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards

Mandopop Megastar Jolin Tsai Won Album Of The Year On Saturday In Taipei

Mandopop superstar Jolin Tsai clinched the Album of the Year award at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards on Saturday, marking a significant achievement in the Chinese-speaking entertainment world.

Despite Taiwan's modest population of 23 million, its music scene exerts substantial cultural influence across East Asia, particularly in China. Tsai's concept album, 'Pleasure,' inspired by the seven deadly sins, also earned her the title of Best Female Mandarin Singer.

The awards spotlighted performers singing in Taiwanese (Hokkien), Hakka, and indigenous languages like Paiwan, celebrated for their cultural resurgence thanks to government support. The event also highlighted the strained relations between Taiwan and China, with fewer mainland Chinese artists participating.