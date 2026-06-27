Iraq’s Football Renaissance: From Lessons to Legacy

Iraq's return to the World Cup ended in three defeats, highlighting the need for investment in football to ensure future successes. Despite the losses, the campaign cast light on Iraq's potential and the foundational elements necessary for progress, as emphasized by coach Graham Arnold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iraqs First World Cup Appearance In Years Ended In A Harsh Lesson | Updated: 27-06-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 22:45 IST
Iraq’s Football Renaissance: From Lessons to Legacy
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Iraq's first foray into the World Cup in 40 years concluded with a series of defeats, but their presence on football's grandest stage ignited discussions about the nation’s sporting future.

Drawn into a formidable group with past champions France, Norway, and Senegal, Iraq faced a daunting task, ultimately exiting without a single point after substantial losses. Their 5-0 defeat to Senegal was particularly harsh, exacerbated by an early red card reducing their side to 10 men.

Beyond the outcomes, coach Graham Arnold highlighted the necessity of investment in infrastructure and resources to cultivate future success. Player Kevin Yakob's participation symbolized personal triumph and resilience, underscoring the broader potential if Iraq can transform the tournament's lessons into long-term growth.

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