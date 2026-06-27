Venezuela Earthquakes: A Nation in Mourning

The Death Toll In The Twin Earthquakes Which Rocked Venezuela Earlier This Week Has Risen To

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela earlier this week has climbed to 1,430, according to a statement by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Saturday.

The catastrophe has left another 3,200 people injured and 3,100 homeless, Rodriguez revealed during a broadcast on state television.

This disaster has put immense pressure on rescue teams and relief efforts, as the nation scrambles to address the urgent needs of those affected.