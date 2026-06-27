Venezuela Earthquakes: A Nation in Mourning

Recent twin earthquakes in Venezuela have resulted in a devastating death toll of 1,430 people. An additional 3,200 individuals have sustained injuries and 3,100 have been left homeless. The crisis has prompted urgent interventions, with authorities working tirelessly to provide aid and support to affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Death Toll In The Twin Earthquakes Which Rocked Venezuela Earlier This Week Has Risen To | Updated: 27-06-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 22:54 IST
Venezuela Earthquakes: A Nation in Mourning
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The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela earlier this week has climbed to 1,430, according to a statement by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Saturday.

The catastrophe has left another 3,200 people injured and 3,100 homeless, Rodriguez revealed during a broadcast on state television.

This disaster has put immense pressure on rescue teams and relief efforts, as the nation scrambles to address the urgent needs of those affected.

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