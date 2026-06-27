Vucic Set to Resign: A Political Shake-up in Serbia
Serbia's President, Aleksandar Vucic, announced his plan to resign within weeks and called for early presidential and parliamentary elections. Speaking at a pro-government rally in Belgrade, Vucic informed his supporters of his intention to step down before his term ends in mid-2027, signaling a political shift in the country.
In a significant political development, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic disclosed his intention to resign from office within weeks. The surprise announcement came during a pro-government rally held in the capital city of Belgrade.
Vucic, whose presidency was set to continue until mid-2027, made it clear that early presidential and parliamentary elections will be held. This move indicates a notable shift in Serbia’s political landscape and raises questions about the future direction of the country's leadership.
The announcement, delivered to a crowd of his supporters, signals Vucic's strategic decision to step down, prompting a round of electoral activity ahead of schedule.