Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic Said On Saturday He Will Resign Within Weeks And Announced Early Presidential And Parliamentary Elections I Will Be President For Only A Couple Of Weeks

In a significant political development, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic disclosed his intention to resign from office within weeks. The surprise announcement came during a pro-government rally held in the capital city of Belgrade.

Vucic, whose presidency was set to continue until mid-2027, made it clear that early presidential and parliamentary elections will be held. This move indicates a notable shift in Serbia’s political landscape and raises questions about the future direction of the country's leadership.

The announcement, delivered to a crowd of his supporters, signals Vucic's strategic decision to step down, prompting a round of electoral activity ahead of schedule.