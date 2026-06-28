Ai Ogura Makes Historic Dutch MotoGP Triumph

In a historic race at the Dutch MotoGP in Assen, Trackhouse Racing's Ai Ogura clinched his first premier-class victory, marking the first time a Japanese rider has triumphed in 22 years.

Teammate Raul Fernandez secured second place, completing a landmark one-two finish for the American team, which also led the sprint a day earlier.

Jorge Martin led much of the race but fell behind Trackhouse riders, finishing third. Meanwhile, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi suffered an early crash, affecting his championship lead.