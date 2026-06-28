U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Advises Migrants: Seek Permanent Residence or Return Home
Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, urged migrants on temporary protected status (TPS) to seek permanent residency or return to their countries. This follows a Supreme Court decision enabling the government's plan to revoke TPS for Haitian and Syrian nationals despite ongoing instability in these regions.
In a firm stance on migration policy, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin advised migrants under temporary protected status (TPS) to either apply for permanent residence or consider returning to their home countries. This announcement was made during an appearance on CNN's 'State of the Union'.
The statement came in the wake of a pivotal Supreme Court decision permitting the Trump administration to end TPS for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Haiti and Syria. The decision has raised concerns due to persisting violence and instability in these countries.
Mullin elaborated on the government's support plan, which includes providing plane tickets and financial assistance for those who opt to return. The policy shift highlights the temporary nature of TPS, prompting debate over immigration management amidst the challenging global landscape.
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