U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Advises Migrants: Seek Permanent Residence or Return Home

Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, urged migrants on temporary protected status (TPS) to seek permanent residency or return to their countries. This follows a Supreme Court decision enabling the government's plan to revoke TPS for Haitian and Syrian nationals despite ongoing instability in these regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Migrants In The United States On Temporary Protected Status Should Seek Permanent Residence Or Leave For Their Home Countries | Updated: 28-06-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 19:25 IST
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Advises Migrants: Seek Permanent Residence or Return Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a firm stance on migration policy, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin advised migrants under temporary protected status (TPS) to either apply for permanent residence or consider returning to their home countries. This announcement was made during an appearance on CNN's 'State of the Union'.

The statement came in the wake of a pivotal Supreme Court decision permitting the Trump administration to end TPS for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Haiti and Syria. The decision has raised concerns due to persisting violence and instability in these countries.

Mullin elaborated on the government's support plan, which includes providing plane tickets and financial assistance for those who opt to return. The policy shift highlights the temporary nature of TPS, prompting debate over immigration management amidst the challenging global landscape.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026