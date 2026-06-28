Farewell to a Cricket Legend: Ben Stokes' Retirement

England Test Captain Ben Stokes Will Retire From International Cricket After The Ongoing Test Match With New Zealand

England's cricket community is preparing to bid farewell to one of its most esteemed players. Ben Stokes, the charismatic test captain, announced his retirement from international cricket following the ongoing test match with New Zealand.

At 35, Stokes has an impressive career to reminisce. He made his debut in white-ball cricket in 2011 and has since been a crucial figure in the team, notably assuming the captaincy of England's test team in 2022.

The England and Wales Cricket Board made the announcement on Sunday, signaling the end of a remarkable chapter in cricket. Ben Stokes' legacy will surely be celebrated by fans and players alike for his contributions to the sport.