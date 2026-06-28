Austria Proposes EU Hosting of AI Innovator Anthropic

Austria Has Proposed That The European Union Should Consider Hosting Anthropic Within The Blocs Borders In Order To Counter Efforts By The United States To Block Foreigners From Using The Ai Companys Most Advanced Models In A Letter To Eu Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen Released By The Austrian Government

Austria has proposed that the European Union should consider hosting the AI company Anthropic within its borders. This move aims to counteract the United States' efforts to limit foreign access to Anthropic's most advanced models.

In a letter addressed to EU Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen, Austria's State Secretary for Digitalization, Alexander Proell, stressed the importance of Europe securing major technological innovations. He suggested exploring the strategic establishment of Anthropic in the EU, offering legal certainty, market access, capital, and a set of values conducive to the company's operation.

Proell acknowledged the challenges and potential scepticism surrounding the proposal, questioning Europe's readiness to shape its technological future rather than just managing decisions made elsewhere. Anthropic has yet to comment on Austria's proposal. Meanwhile, the European Commission has introduced laws to empower local cloud, AI, and semiconductor sectors, challenging the U.S.'s dominance in these industries.