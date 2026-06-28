Austria Proposes EU Hosting of AI Innovator Anthropic

Austria suggests the EU host AI company Anthropic to counter the U.S.'s restrictive stance on foreign access to cutting-edge AI models. State Secretary Alexander Proell emphasizes the need for Europe to secure key technological innovations. Scepticism remains about the feasibility of such a move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austria Has Proposed That The European Union Should Consider Hosting Anthropic Within The Blocs Borders In Order To Counter Efforts By The United States To Block Foreigners From Using The Ai Companys Most Advanced Models In A Letter To Eu Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen Released By The Austrian Government | Updated: 28-06-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 19:18 IST
Austria Proposes EU Hosting of AI Innovator Anthropic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Austria has proposed that the European Union should consider hosting the AI company Anthropic within its borders. This move aims to counteract the United States' efforts to limit foreign access to Anthropic's most advanced models.

In a letter addressed to EU Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen, Austria's State Secretary for Digitalization, Alexander Proell, stressed the importance of Europe securing major technological innovations. He suggested exploring the strategic establishment of Anthropic in the EU, offering legal certainty, market access, capital, and a set of values conducive to the company's operation.

Proell acknowledged the challenges and potential scepticism surrounding the proposal, questioning Europe's readiness to shape its technological future rather than just managing decisions made elsewhere. Anthropic has yet to comment on Austria's proposal. Meanwhile, the European Commission has introduced laws to empower local cloud, AI, and semiconductor sectors, challenging the U.S.'s dominance in these industries.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026