Austria Proposes EU Hosting of AI Innovator Anthropic
Austria suggests the EU host AI company Anthropic to counter the U.S.'s restrictive stance on foreign access to cutting-edge AI models. State Secretary Alexander Proell emphasizes the need for Europe to secure key technological innovations. Scepticism remains about the feasibility of such a move.
Austria has proposed that the European Union should consider hosting the AI company Anthropic within its borders. This move aims to counteract the United States' efforts to limit foreign access to Anthropic's most advanced models.
In a letter addressed to EU Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen, Austria's State Secretary for Digitalization, Alexander Proell, stressed the importance of Europe securing major technological innovations. He suggested exploring the strategic establishment of Anthropic in the EU, offering legal certainty, market access, capital, and a set of values conducive to the company's operation.
Proell acknowledged the challenges and potential scepticism surrounding the proposal, questioning Europe's readiness to shape its technological future rather than just managing decisions made elsewhere. Anthropic has yet to comment on Austria's proposal. Meanwhile, the European Commission has introduced laws to empower local cloud, AI, and semiconductor sectors, challenging the U.S.'s dominance in these industries.
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