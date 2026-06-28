Major Housing Affordability Bill to Become Law
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced that a significant housing affordability bill, recently passed by Congress, is headed to President Donald Trump for approval. Expected to be signed into law shortly, this legislation aims to address and improve housing affordability challenges across the nation.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that a pivotal housing affordability bill will be sent to President Donald Trump on Monday. The bill, having secured passage in both chambers of Congress, is poised to become law.
"It's passed by both chambers. I'm sending it to him on Monday, and it will become law," Johnson stated confidently during the Sunday broadcast.
The housing affordability bill seeks to tackle the growing concerns surrounding housing costs, providing much-needed relief to many Americans facing housing challenges.