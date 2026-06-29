Trump's Grand Plan: Transforming Washington's East Potomac Golf Links

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to renovate Washington's East Potomac Golf Links starting in September, aiming to transform it into a world-class course. This follows an agreement with the National Links Trust after a lawsuit. The effort is part of Trump's broader initiative to reshape U.S. cultural institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 01:39 IST
Trump's Grand Plan: Transforming Washington's East Potomac Golf Links

In a significant announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that work is slated to begin in September on the renovation of Washington's East Potomac Golf Links. The century-old public course is set to be transformed into one of the world's finest, as Trump stated after a site tour with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and acclaimed golf course architect Tom Fazio.

The president highlighted the site's potential, noting its spectacular views of D.C.'s Monuments as a unique feature that could position it as a top global destination. The overhaul, which will commence on September 1st, follows a lawsuit from a local non-profit and residents aiming to block the project. However, an agreement has been struck with the National Links Trust to continue operations during the federal renovation.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy by Trump to redefine cultural and historical landmarks across the United States, encompassing museums, monuments, and national parks. Alongside East Potomac, plans are in motion to refurbish Langston Golf Course and Rock Creek Park Golf, ensuring their long-term development.

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