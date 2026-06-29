Ogier Triumphs in Greece: Acropolis Rally Drama Unfolds

Sebastien Ogier claimed victory at the Acropolis Rally Greece, capitalizing on Thierry Neuville's misfortunes. Despite challenges, the Toyota driver secured his 69th WRC win. Neuville, leading initially, fell back due to a puncture. Ogier stands third overall as the rally heads to Estonia next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toyotas Reigning World Champion Sebastien Ogier Won The Acropolis Rally Greece On Sunday After Hyundais Thierry Neuville Suffered A Double Puncture On The Penultimate Stage Ninetime World Champion Ogier | Updated: 29-06-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 02:37 IST
Ogier Triumphs in Greece: Acropolis Rally Drama Unfolds

Sebastien Ogier celebrated a remarkable victory in the Acropolis Rally Greece on Sunday, taking advantage of rival Thierry Neuville's double puncture before the final stage.

The triumph marked Ogier's 69th win in the World Rally Championship, with his Toyota teammate Takamoto Katsuta securing third place. The rally finale saw drama, as Neuville's initial lead vanished, leaving Ogier to dominate.

As the championship progresses, Ogier ranks third overall, trailing by 37 points. The next rally competition is set in Estonia from July 17 to 19, promising more high stakes action.

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