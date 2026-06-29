Diplomatic Tensions Reignite in the Gulf as Iran-US Talks Loom

Iran And The United States Agreed To Halt Recent Hostilities In The Gulf And Renew Talks Regarding Their Dispute Over The Strait Of Hormuz

Iran and the United States reached an agreement to cease recent hostilities in the Gulf and engage in renewed talks regarding their disputes over the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Axios on Sunday. This diplomatic move intends to halt escalating tit-for-tat attacks that jeopardized an interim peace agreement. The two nations plan to meet on Tuesday in Qatar, according to a senior U.S. official.

Over the past few days, a series of strikes and counterstrikes occurred following the impact of an Iranian projectile on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Both the U.S. and Iran accused each other of violating an interim ceasefire established on June 17. While Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on U.S. sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, further complicating tensions, President Trump had issued a stern warning to Iran's leadership.

This tumultuous environment follows earlier mediated discussions in Switzerland, led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, aiming to deescalate hostilities. Despite some sanctions waivers, no long-lasting peace has been achieved. Alarmed by ongoing attacks, Iran has called for an immediate halt to all diplomatic processes, as violence and accusations overshadow the fragile peace deal.