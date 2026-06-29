Race Against Time: Rescuing Lives After Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes

Thirtythree People Have Been Rescued So Far This Weekend After Venezuelas Devastating Twin Earthquakes

Venezuela is in a race against time as rescue teams scramble to save lives after two catastrophic earthquakes struck the region. Over 1,400 lives have been lost, and tens of thousands are still missing with the possibility of survival diminishing by the minute.

Rescue efforts face numerous hurdles, from a shortage of heavy machinery to disruptive aftershocks. Meanwhile, interim President Delcy Rodriguez faces both political and logistical challenges, with accusations of inadequate governmental response.

International aid continues to pour in, with countries deploying rescue teams to assist. As hope dwindles, the humanitarian crisis unfolds, and its political ramifications loom over Venezuela's already uncertain future.