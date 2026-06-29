Sacred Snana Yatra: A Spiritual Prelude to Rath Yatra

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Puri's Jagannath Temple for the Snana Yatra, an auspicious ceremony where Lord Jagannath and his siblings are bathed with 108 pots of sanctified water. The ritual signifies the beginning of the deities' seclusion before the annual Rath Yatra, attracting thousands of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:02 IST
Sacred Snana Yatra: A Spiritual Prelude to Rath Yatra
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a significant religious event on Monday, offering prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The occasion was the 'Snana Yatra', a major ritual marking the ceremonial bathing of deities before the illustrious Rath Yatra.

During the observance of Deva Snana Purnima, Minister Pradhan expressed his gratitude for witnessing the sacred ritual, where Lords Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are bathed with 108 pots of sacred water. He articulated his hopes that the blessings of Lord Jagannath would guide people during these challenging times.

Thousands of devotees gathered to witness this age-old tradition. Snana Yatra, held on the full moon day of Jyeshtha, also signifies the deities' temporary withdrawal from public view during 'Anasara' until they reappear for the Rath Yatra. This highlights the deep religious significance attached to the event in the Hindu culture.

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