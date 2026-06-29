Ronaldo's High Praise for Messi and Mbappe: Legends Beyond the Numbers

Brazilian football icon Ronaldo Nazario lauds Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for transcending statistics, dubbing them as deserving World Cup legends. While Mbappe shines at FIFA World Cup 2026, France coach Didier Deschamps returns to his team after a family bereavement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:50 IST
Ronaldo's High Praise for Messi and Mbappe: Legends Beyond the Numbers
France's Kylian Mbappe reacts on the ground during the match against Norway (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario has expressed his admiration for Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe, asserting that both are deserving of a place among FIFA World Cup's all-time leading scorers. According to Ronaldo, their contributions to the sport go beyond mere statistics.

In an interview with L'Equipe, cited by Goal.com, Ronaldo emphasized that the legacy of footballers is shaped not just by their records but by their overall influence on the game. He highlighted Messi as one of the greatest footballers ever, noting the Argentine's persistent impact on the field.

Further, Ronaldo praised Mbappe, drawing parallels between the Frenchman's playing style and his own during his peak years. As France prepares to face Sweden in the Round of 32, Mbappe, who has been instrumental in France's World Cup campaign, is once again a top contender for both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.

Meanwhile, France's head coach Didier Deschamps has rejoined the team after the unfortunate passing of his mother. During his absence, assistant coach Guy Stephan stepped in to manage the team's final group stage game against Norway.

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