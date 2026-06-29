Australia Cracks Down on Social Media Use by Under-16s

Australia plans to strengthen its laws against social media access for under-16s by empowering its internet regulator to take legal action against non-compliant tech companies. The move follows initial restrictions, urging tech giants to limit underage access on their platforms while doubling related fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia Will Introduce New Laws In Parliament On Monday To Strengthen Its Under Social Media Ban And Give Its Internet Regulator More Power To Pursue Tech Giants In Court For Noncompliance The Move Follows The Worldfirst Restrictions That Took Effect In December | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:56 IST
Australia Cracks Down on Social Media Use by Under-16s
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Australia is set to introduce new legislation aimed at tightening its social media ban for those under 16, enhancing the powers of its internet regulator to bring tech giants to court over non-compliance. The initial restrictions, which were implemented last December, have spurred global attention.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of this move, noting that too many children continue to gain access to social media platforms unlawfully. He stressed the country's commitment to enforcing these rules during a press briefing in Canberra.

The updated legislation proposes doubling fines and granting the eSafety Commissioner the authority to compel tech companies to provide internal documents for investigations. Communications Minister Anika Wells vowed to pursue non-compliant companies with full legal power.

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