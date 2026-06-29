Temple Trust Turmoil: Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Unfolds

In a significant development concerning the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Mandir, police have recorded a statement from Champat Rai, former General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. This is part of a broader investigation that could soon involve other senior trustees if deemed necessary.

The probe gained momentum on Sunday as law enforcement visited the Ayodhya residence of Avinash Shukla, an accused in the case. Avinash's brother, Abhishek Shukla, told media outlets that the family stands against any misappropriation of temple funds, pledging not to support those involved.

The Trust, in an official statement, expressed distress over the allegations, highlighting their pledge to a fair inquiry and transparency to devotees. An official press release confirmed that both Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have resigned, and their resignations will be discussed in the upcoming Trust meeting.

To reassure devotees, the Trust emphasized that valuable items, including silver bricks and jewelry offered to Lord Ram, remain secure and accounted for. The trust remains hopeful that truth will emerge victorious, and the spirit of Lord Shri Ram will continue to inspire.