Santorini's Wine Heritage Faces Climate Challenge

In the picturesque vineyards of the Greek island of Santorini, Yiannis Boutaris, a seasoned winemaker, is battling the relentless effects of climate change. With temperatures soaring and rainfall dwindling from 2023-2025, Santorini's grape production has suffered a severe blow, leading to skyrocketing prices and water shortages.

Boutaris, distinguished for preserving tradition at Domaine Sigalas, is turning to innovative methods. In collaboration with local authorities and scientists, he is championing a project to recycle wastewater from homes and hotels for vineyard irrigation, echoing sustainable practices used in California. This shift, combined with atmospheric water harvesting, aims to counter the dire water competition with the tourist industry.

The stakes are high as Santorini's famed Assyrtiko grape has seen a drastic drop from 2,500 metric tons to merely 500. Experts warn that such distressing conditions threaten the uniqueness of wines all over Europe, urging vintners to adopt new strategies and rethink sustainability in the wine industry.