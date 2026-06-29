Seven New and Re-Elected Members Take Oath in Rajya Sabha

Seven newly elected and re-elected Members of Parliament took oath or made their affirmation in the Rajya Sabha on Monday during a ceremony led by Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan. The members who took oath were Mansingh Meraman Parmar, Tarun Chugh, Dr. Alka Singh, Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya, Rajendra Hiralal Jain, M. Nagaraja and Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi. The ceremony was held in the Rajya Sabha Chamber in the presence of senior parliamentary leaders and officials.

Members represent diverse regions and languages

The newly sworn-in members represent seven different states across the country. Gujarat has two representatives, while Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Rajasthan have one member each. The oath ceremony also reflected India's linguistic diversity. Four members took the oath in Hindi, while one member each chose Kannada, Punjabi and Manipuri for the affirmation process. The oath marks the formal beginning of their responsibilities as members of the Upper House, enabling them to participate in parliamentary proceedings and legislative business.

Senior leaders attend the ceremony

Several senior leaders were present during the event, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. Rajya Sabha members Jairam Ramesh and Praful Patel also attended the ceremony along with Rajya Sabha Secretary General P. C. Mody and other senior officials of the Secretariat. The swearing-in completed the formal induction process for the newly elected and re-elected members, strengthening the composition of the Rajya Sabha ahead of its upcoming legislative business.