Kenya to Host NFL Flag Championship for Five African Nations

Kenya will host the National Football League (NFL) Flag Championship from July 9 to 11 in Nairobi, bringing together national teams and young athletes from five African countries for three days of competition and development activities.

The tournament will feature men's and women's national teams from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa. A youth competition will also run alongside the main event, with Under-13 mixed teams from the same five countries. Each youth squad will consist of 10 players, giving the next generation of athletes an opportunity to compete on an international stage. The championship is the third NFL Flag event held in Africa after previous editions in Nigeria in 2024 and Egypt in 2025.

Event supports rapid growth of flag football in Africa

The competition has been developed in partnership with the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), which has approved the participation of the national representative teams. The Kenyan Federation of American Football is also supporting the event locally.

Flag football is one of the world's fastest-growing sports and will make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. The NFL Flag programme serves as the league's official platform for promoting and expanding the sport globally.

NFL Senior Vice President for Global Flag Football Brian Flinn said the growth of the game across Africa has been encouraging. He noted that the championship provides both elite players and young athletes with opportunities to progress from grassroots participation to representing their countries in international competitions.

Talent search offers pathway to professional opportunities

Beyond the matches, the event will include an elite talent identification workout on July 11 as part of the NFL Africa programme. Athletes from across the continent will have the chance to demonstrate their skills in front of NFL representatives. The programme supports player development through the league's international initiatives, including the International Player Pathway Program and the NFL Academy, helping talented athletes pursue opportunities at higher levels of the sport.

IFAF President Pierre Trochet said the partnership between IFAF and the NFL continues to strengthen flag football across Africa by supporting both grassroots participation and elite competition. He added that the Nairobi tournament will give national teams valuable international experience ahead of the IFAF African Continental Championships next year.