Historic Israel-Lebanon Peace Framework: A New Chapter Unfolds

Israel And Lebanon Agreed To A Usmediated Peace Framework That Would Leave Israeli Troops Inside Occupied Southern Lebanon Until Hezbollah Is Disarmed And The Lebanese Army Takes Control

Israel and Lebanon have taken a significant step toward peace by agreeing to a U.S.-mediated framework. The deal outlines the disarmament of Hezbollah, allowing the Lebanese Armed Forces to regain control over southern Lebanon, a move Hezbollah currently resists. The agreement aims to end longstanding hostilities between the two nations.

Key to the framework is Israel's declaration of no territorial ambitions in Lebanon. Israel states its willingness to redeploy troops from Lebanon once Hezbollah is disarmed. A coordination group, including the U.S., will be established to oversee the framework's implementation and ensure compliance.

The international community, led by Washington, plans to assist Lebanon in reconstruction efforts. This includes humanitarian aid and infrastructure redevelopment to boost Lebanon's economy. Both nations agree to halt adversarial actions in international arenas and work towards the release and return of detainees and remains.