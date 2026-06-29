National Report Examines Low Gram Sabha Participation

The study is based on detailed field research involving nearly 7,790 respondents from around 400 Gram Panchayats across 26 States and Union Territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:57 IST
National Report Examines Low Gram Sabha Participation
Official logo of Niti Aayog (Photo/@NitiAayogX) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nationwide study examining the reasons behind low participation in Gram Sabha meetings across India will be released on 30 June 2026 in New Delhi. The report will be unveiled by NITI Aayog Member Dr. R. Balasubramaniam in the presence of Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj, senior government officials, researchers, academicians and representatives associated with Panchayati Raj institutions. Prepared by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) for the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the report seeks to provide practical recommendations for strengthening grassroots democracy.

Extensive research covers 26 States and Union Territories

The study is based on detailed field research involving nearly 7,790 respondents from around 400 Gram Panchayats across 26 States and Union Territories. The survey also includes areas governed under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) and women-led Gram Panchayats, ensuring that diverse rural experiences are reflected in the findings.

Researchers examined several factors that influence public participation in Gram Sabha meetings, including awareness among citizens, communication systems, inclusiveness, institutional responsiveness, governance practices, availability of infrastructure and public perceptions of local governance. The report identifies the challenges that discourage participation while highlighting opportunities to improve community involvement.

Report offers roadmap for stronger local governance

The Gram Sabha, established under Article 243A of the Constitution, serves as the foundation of participatory local self-governance in rural India. It provides villagers with a platform to discuss development priorities, monitor public programmes and participate directly in decision-making.

The National Study Report presents evidence-based recommendations to improve citizen engagement, strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions and make Gram Sabhas more inclusive, transparent and accountable. The findings are expected to support future policy formulation, institutional reforms and initiatives that encourage greater public participation in local governance across the country.

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