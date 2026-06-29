Famke Janssen Recalls Intense 'GoldenEye' Journey and Unexpected Injuries

Famke Janssen shares her journey into the James Bond franchise, highlighting the nerve-wracking screen test with Pierce Brosnan for 'GoldenEye.' She reveals breaking a rib during filming, expressing the pressure she felt to redefine female roles in Bond films and the overwhelming publicity that followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:20 IST
Famke Janssen Recalls Intense 'GoldenEye' Journey and Unexpected Injuries
Famke Janssen (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Famke Janssen, renowned for her role in 'GoldenEye,' recently revisited her journey into the iconic James Bond franchise. Speaking at a masterclass during the Mediterrane Film Festival in Malta, Janssen recounted the intense pressure of her screen test with Pierce Brosnan and her desire to challenge female stereotypes in Bond films.

During the audition process, Janssen was one of four finalists flown to London for a screen test, which was particularly daunting as it was her first. Despite her nerves, she impressed MGM executives with her previous work, ultimately landing the role of Xenia Onatopp in the 1995 release.

Janssen also revealed a harrowing moment during the filming of a bathhouse scene when she suffered a rib injury but only discovered the extent after returning to New York. Despite this, she remained committed to making her character unforgettable, a testament to her dedication and resilience.

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