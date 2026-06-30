Scarborough Shoal Tensions: China's Persistent Patrols Stir Regional Waters

China's military has increased patrols around Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, intensifying territorial claims contested with the Philippines. This follows U.S.-Philippine naval exercises nearby, sparking accusations from Beijing of external interference. China's assertive actions highlight ongoing regional tensions and its strategic interests in disputed maritime areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Military And Coast Guard Said On Tuesday They Had Carried Out Patrols In The Waters Around Scarborough Shoal In The South China Sea | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:18 IST
Scarborough Shoal Tensions: China's Persistent Patrols Stir Regional Waters
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Amid escalating regional tensions, China has ramped up military and coast guard patrols around the highly contested Scarborough Shoal, situated in the South China Sea. The strategic location is a point of contention between China and the Philippines, making it one of Asia's most disputed maritime sites.

The People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command has confirmed conducting combat-readiness patrols, involving both naval and air forces, around the shoal. The China Coast Guard reported enhanced law-enforcement patrols targeting what it deems "illegal rights-violation activities" in the area.

These developments come on the heels of recent U.S.-Philippine joint drills, which were presented as measures to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. In response, China has accused the Philippines of inviting external forces into the region, arguing that such moves threaten stability and peace. Beijing continues to assert its sovereignty over the area, including activities it claims are legitimate rights of a sovereign state.

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