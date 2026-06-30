Rebuilding Support: America's Renewed Stance on Foreign Aid

A Year After The Trump Administration Dismantled The Us Agency For International Development

One year after the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development by the Trump administration, a majority of Americans continue to support foreign aid initiatives, as suggested by a new poll from the Rockefeller Foundation.

The survey, which polled 2,022 voters, found that Republican skepticism gave way as Americans learned that foreign aid represents a mere 1% of the federal budget. Support rose to 70% overall, with Republican backing increasing to 58% and even gaining ground among Trump-aligned MAGA voters.

The poll highlighted heightened humanitarian consequences resulting from foreign aid cuts, projecting up to 14 million additional deaths by 2030. It emphasizes a growing public interest in maintaining or boosting foreign aid, coupled with calls for better program safeguards.