Rebuilding Support: America's Renewed Stance on Foreign Aid

A year after the Trump administration dismantled USAID, a new poll shows Americans, including skeptical Republicans, broadly support foreign aid. When made aware of its minimal budget impact and achievements, support surged to 70%. The poll indicates a public appetite for maintaining or expanding aid commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Year After The Trump Administration Dismantled The Us Agency For International Development | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:31 IST
Rebuilding Support: America's Renewed Stance on Foreign Aid
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One year after the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development by the Trump administration, a majority of Americans continue to support foreign aid initiatives, as suggested by a new poll from the Rockefeller Foundation.

The survey, which polled 2,022 voters, found that Republican skepticism gave way as Americans learned that foreign aid represents a mere 1% of the federal budget. Support rose to 70% overall, with Republican backing increasing to 58% and even gaining ground among Trump-aligned MAGA voters.

The poll highlighted heightened humanitarian consequences resulting from foreign aid cuts, projecting up to 14 million additional deaths by 2030. It emphasizes a growing public interest in maintaining or boosting foreign aid, coupled with calls for better program safeguards.

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