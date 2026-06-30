Blaze Erupts Near Haldia Refinery After Naphtha Theft

A fire broke out near an unauthorized naphtha theft point close to India's Haldia refinery, causing injuries to several individuals. Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd confirmed the incident, following local media reports of a massive fire in the refinery located in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Fire Near An Unauthorised Naphtha Theft Point Near Indias Haldia Refinery Has Injured Several People | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:36 IST
Blaze Erupts Near Haldia Refinery After Naphtha Theft
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A fire erupted near an unauthorized naphtha theft point close to India's Haldia refinery, causing injuries to several people, the plant's owner Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd confirmed on Tuesday.

Local media had earlier reported a massive fire in the refinery, situated in the eastern state of West Bengal, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Visuals broadcasted from the scene showed large plumes of smoke and fire blasting out of the area. Authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

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