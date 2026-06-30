Fight for Justice: Deportees Challenge US-Ghana Immigration Deal

Advocacy Groups Filed A Complaint On Behalf Of People Deported From The United States To Ghana By The Trump Administration With The Regional Bloc Representing West Africa

Advocacy groups have lodged a formal complaint on behalf of 27 people deported from the United States to Ghana during the Trump administration. This action, submitted to the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), aims to shed light on the deportation arrangements.

According to the statement, around 60 individuals were deported starting from September 2025 as part of a strategy to curb illegal immigration and enhance U.S. border security. The deportees claim they had been granted protections in the U.S., yet many were swiftly removed to Ghana or stranded in third countries without resources.

Beatrice Njeri, representing the Global Strategic Litigation Council, stated the goal is to prevent similar agreements with other ECOWAS countries and seek compensation of at least $100,000 per deportee. The litigation also demands that Ghana disclose the terms of its deal with the U.S. administration.