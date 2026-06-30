Fight for Justice: Deportees Challenge US-Ghana Immigration Deal

Advocacy groups have filed a complaint against Ghana to the ECOWAS court on behalf of 27 Ghanaians deported by the Trump administration. The complaint seeks $100,000 compensation per deportee, demanding transparency about the deportation agreement, and aims to deter similar treaties with ECOWAS member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Advocacy Groups Filed A Complaint On Behalf Of People Deported From The United States To Ghana By The Trump Administration With The Regional Bloc Representing West Africa | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:29 IST
Fight for Justice: Deportees Challenge US-Ghana Immigration Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Advocacy groups have lodged a formal complaint on behalf of 27 people deported from the United States to Ghana during the Trump administration. This action, submitted to the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), aims to shed light on the deportation arrangements.

According to the statement, around 60 individuals were deported starting from September 2025 as part of a strategy to curb illegal immigration and enhance U.S. border security. The deportees claim they had been granted protections in the U.S., yet many were swiftly removed to Ghana or stranded in third countries without resources.

Beatrice Njeri, representing the Global Strategic Litigation Council, stated the goal is to prevent similar agreements with other ECOWAS countries and seek compensation of at least $100,000 per deportee. The litigation also demands that Ghana disclose the terms of its deal with the U.S. administration.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
2
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global
3
Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Global
4
Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthquake

Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthq...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026