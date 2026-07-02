Michelle Obama's Timeless Love for 'Elf'

In a candid revelation, Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has declared her unwavering affection for the 2003 Christmas comedy 'Elf'. She made this disclosure on her podcast, 'IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson', featuring a conversation with actor Will Ferrell, who famously portrayed Buddy in the film.

Taking to Instagram to share her enthusiasm for the episode, Obama unabashedly stated, "When I tell people 'Elf' is my favorite movie of all time, I'm not joking!" Her admiration for the film colors her recommendation of it as a definitive feel-good watch.

Ferrell provided a reflection on the unexpectedly rapid ascent of 'Elf' to the status of a holiday staple. He also recalled his decision to leave Saturday Night Live in 2002, driven by the impetus to explore new projects, including the then-in-development 'Elf'. Initially requiring significant rewrites, its success was a surprise to him, creating what Ferrell describes as "lightning in a bottle".