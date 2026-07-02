Michelle Obama's Timeless Love for 'Elf'

Michelle Obama has disclosed that her favorite movie is the 2003 Christmas comedy 'Elf'. In a podcast episode featuring actor Will Ferrell, she expressed her love for the film, calling it her comfort watch. Ferrell shared insights on its creation and the surprising rise to holiday classic status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:17 IST
Michelle Obama's Timeless Love for 'Elf'
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (Photo/Instagram/ @michelleobama). Image Credit: ANI

In a candid revelation, Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has declared her unwavering affection for the 2003 Christmas comedy 'Elf'. She made this disclosure on her podcast, 'IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson', featuring a conversation with actor Will Ferrell, who famously portrayed Buddy in the film.

Taking to Instagram to share her enthusiasm for the episode, Obama unabashedly stated, "When I tell people 'Elf' is my favorite movie of all time, I'm not joking!" Her admiration for the film colors her recommendation of it as a definitive feel-good watch.

Ferrell provided a reflection on the unexpectedly rapid ascent of 'Elf' to the status of a holiday staple. He also recalled his decision to leave Saturday Night Live in 2002, driven by the impetus to explore new projects, including the then-in-development 'Elf'. Initially requiring significant rewrites, its success was a surprise to him, creating what Ferrell describes as "lightning in a bottle".

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