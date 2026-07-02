Nord Stream Saboteur Charged: A Cross-Border Conspiracy Unveiled

German Federal Prosecutors Said On Thursday That A Ukrainian National Tied To The Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Has Been Charged With Being An Accomplice To A War Crime

German federal prosecutors announced on Thursday that a Ukrainian national has been charged in connection with the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. The suspect, identified as Serhii K, faces charges for involvement in crimes ranging from being an accomplice to a war crime to causing explosions and destroying public infrastructure.

According to the prosecutors, Serhii K allegedly collaborated with military personnel on behalf of Ukrainian government entities to sabotage the pipelines in 2022. The operation intended to halt gas deliveries and thwart Russia's revenue from the natural gas trade, which funds its war efforts. He entered Germany using forged credentials and managed a team of professional divers and an explosives expert.

Authorities detailed that the explosives were transported via international waters to a strategic point near Denmark before being planted on the undersea pipelines. Following his arrest in Italy last August, Serhii K was extradited to Germany. Although he denies all involvement, the case is being tried in Germany due to its implications on the country's energy security.