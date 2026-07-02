India and Japan Strengthen Ties with AI and Energy Pacts
India and Japan have signed agreements to fortify their collaboration in artificial intelligence, metals, and energy, alongside developing a joint plan for economic security. This agreement was announced following talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during their 16th annual summit.
India and Japan solidified their strategic partnership by signing key agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, metals, and energy. This move forms part of a broader joint roadmap for economic security, revealed after talks in New Delhi between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi.
During the summit, held as part of Takaichi's three-day visit, both leaders highlighted a synergy between Japan's precision technology and India's software prowess, emphasizing its potential to drive global AI advancements. Bilateral trade reached $27.5 billion in the fiscal year 2025/26, with Japanese investment in India recorded at $3.2 billion within nine months of 2025.
Notably, the nations have embarked on their maiden co-development initiative in the defense sector and launched the India-Japan bio-gas Initiative, targeting 1,000 bio-gas plants in India. Japan remains a key investor in India's infrastructure, including significant stakes in rail projects and banking sectors.
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