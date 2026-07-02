AI Companions: UBTech's Ultra-Realistic Humanoid Robots

Chinese robotics firm UBTech introduced ultra-realistic humanoid robots designed for companionship, powered by AI to recognize and respond to emotions. This launch has initiated a debate on social media about the implications of AI "cyber boyfriends" and "cyber girlfriends," with models costing up to 990,000 yuan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinese Robotics Firm Ubtech Has Unveiled A New Line Of Ultrarealistic Humanoid Robots It Says Are Designed For Companionship And Emotional Support | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:00 IST
AI Companions: UBTech's Ultra-Realistic Humanoid Robots

Chinese robotics company UBTech has presented a groundbreaking line of ultra-realistic humanoid robots, aiming to enhance companionship and emotional interaction through advanced artificial intelligence.

The AI system, integral to these robots, is adept at interpreting a vast range of human emotions, enabling dynamic interaction between humans and machines. This innovation has generated a significant buzz across Chinese social media, particularly concerning the emergence of AI-driven "cyber boyfriends" and "cyber girlfriends".

Available in both male and female versions, these top-tier companionship robots come with a price tag of up to 990,000 yuan ($145,835), reflecting the cutting-edge technology and potential market impact.

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