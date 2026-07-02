Chloe Bailey Reveals How She Dealt with Cheating Allegations

Chloe Bailey shares her experience of discovering alleged infidelity by an ex-partner, and why she chose a calm approach initially. She opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about how she handled the situation by consulting her godmother instead of confronting immediately, shedding light on her decision-making process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:17 IST
Chloe Bailey Reveals How She Dealt with Cheating Allegations
Chloe Bailey (Photo/instagram/@chloebailey). Image Credit: ANI

In a candid revelation, actor-singer Chloe Bailey discussed an alleged infidelity incident by a former partner during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. PEOPLE magazine reported her sharing multiple signs that led her to suspect unfaithfulness, including messages from fans and finding personal items not belonging to her.

Bailey revealed her composed approach, noting that, upon discovering an eyelash extension, she chose to document it and consult her godmother, deemed her 'voice of reason,' before addressing her partner. She humorously contrasted this with her sister Halle Bailey's more impulsive temperament and her own desire to enjoy the night before confronting the issue.

When she eventually raised the matter the following morning, Bailey's ex denied the accusations. In contemplating revenge, Bailey differentiated her actions based on personal definitions of infidelity. Besides her music career with sister Halle, Chloe Bailey's latest project, the film 'Strung,' is now available on Peacock, as her career continues to flourish.

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